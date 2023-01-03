Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.