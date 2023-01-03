Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

