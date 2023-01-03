Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.