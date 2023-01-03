Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 144,667 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,926.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,667 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

