Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 484,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on American Resources to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

American Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

