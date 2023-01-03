Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.
Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of HWELW stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
