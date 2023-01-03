Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,480 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,296,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.