Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colicity by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 414,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Colicity by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colicity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,235,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Price Performance

COLI opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Colicity Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

