Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Dryden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:DCRDW opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.