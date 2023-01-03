Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,690 shares of company stock valued at $42,952,993. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.09 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

