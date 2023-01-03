Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,367 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,762 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,948,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

TELA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

