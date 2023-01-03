Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,746 ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $524,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $524,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $31,931.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,314,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,980 shares of company stock valued at $658,567 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $412.59 million, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

