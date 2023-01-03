Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTAC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

