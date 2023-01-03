Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

