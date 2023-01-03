Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

