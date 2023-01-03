Calamos Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,944,861 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $353.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.41 and its 200-day moving average is $401.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

