Calamos Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

