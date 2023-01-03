Calamos Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

