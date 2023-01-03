Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

