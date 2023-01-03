Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $670,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAXW opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

