Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 418.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Coupang Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

