Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Couchbase Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase



Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.



