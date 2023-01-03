Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 431,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 256,158 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,885,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVAC opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

