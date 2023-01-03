Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,068 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,626,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 161.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 250,010 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.