Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 3,320,692 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.