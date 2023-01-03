Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 88,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 9.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

