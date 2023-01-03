Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $498,000 in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTVI. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $11,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $9,820,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,636,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of FTVI stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

