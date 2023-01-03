Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $647,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

DV opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,656 shares of company stock worth $1,127,561. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

