Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLTW. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the first quarter worth $273,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Future Health ESG by 166.8% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Future Health ESG by 819.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the last quarter.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Future Health ESG stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Future Health ESG Corp. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

