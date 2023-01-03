Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

About Casey's General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

