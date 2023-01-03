Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 216,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 97.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 200,580 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $692.02 million, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

