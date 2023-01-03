Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICVW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

