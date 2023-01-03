Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $459,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $489,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 65.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCII opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

