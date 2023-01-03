Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 24,075.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

