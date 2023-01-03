Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 48.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 871,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 284,054 shares during the period.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51.

