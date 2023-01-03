Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRTW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DTRTW opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

