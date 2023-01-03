Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRTW)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTRTW opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTRT Health Acquisition (DTRTW)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRTW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.