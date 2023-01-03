Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $676.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

