Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ LCA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.