Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 467.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 152.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 436,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 263,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of LUNG opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.39. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

