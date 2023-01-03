Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPAXW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

