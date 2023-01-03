Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,449 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.1 %

RYAN opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

