Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 109,763 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,763 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.24. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

