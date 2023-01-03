Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,540 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

FANG opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

