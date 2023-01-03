Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 42.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

Pool Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $569.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.