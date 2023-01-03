Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

