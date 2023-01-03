Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

