Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

