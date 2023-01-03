Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

