Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $854,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

