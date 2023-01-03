Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 106.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 58.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCACW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.